All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Greetings 27 July 2018, 16:54 Jonathan Tabianan 0 96 Hellow ForEx world!!! #newbie, Greetings To add comments, please log in or register General Principles for Beginning or Struggling Traders My Trading 407 0 Greetings Analytics & Forecasts 96 0 Newbie Ah Ha Strategy Trading Strategies 366 0 Newbies focus on win percentage, educated traders focus on Risk/Reward Ratio, veteran traders focus on win percentage and Risk/Reward together Trading Systems 1584 1 1 So what do you prefer cash in hand or knowledge in brain? Trading Strategies 250 0 2 Lessons On How Forex Trading Can Be Simple Trading Systems 429 2 2 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 13 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 12 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 19 0 1 228 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 43 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 63 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB