Warning of potential volatility (3rd — 6th July 2018)

Dear Matthew Todorovski,



We are writing to give you advanced warning of potential volatility on the back of significant economic announcements. You may want to consider these announcements and factor them into your trading decisions.

The significant announcements and the currencies affected include:

3rd July

07:30: AUD — RBA Cash Rate

4th July

04:30: AUD — Trade Balance G&S

5th July

10:15: CHF — CPI

15:15: USD — ADP Nonfarm Employment Change

6th July

15:30: CAD — Trade Balance

15:30: CAD — Employment Change

15:30: CAD — Unemployment Rate

15:30: USD — Non-Farm Payrolls

15:30: USD — Unemployment Rate

All times are Server Time (GMT+3).

Clients should understand that we are not suggesting price movements will go in a particular direction, nor do we encourage you to trade the volatility. We are simply giving you an advanced warning of significant price movements so you can adjust your trades to mitigate the volatility.

For a quick and complete view of all the upcoming economic news events, use the link to view our convenient economic calendar.

IMPORTANT! We remind you that liquidity tends to get thinner, and spreads tend to widen during economic news. We strongly advise you to exercise caution when trading during these specific dates.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to Contact Us.



Best wishes and happy trading!

The FXChoice Team