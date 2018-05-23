Best Trading Strategies

"An Investment in knowledge pays the best interest" - Benjamin Franklin
"Someone's sitting in the shade today, because someone planted a tree a long time ago" - Warren Buffett
Are you tired of your 9 - 5 job?
Are you having trouble managing your expenses and paying your tuition fees?
Are you looking for options to grow your savings?
Are you looking for Trading strategies that can make your investments grow with minimum losses and maximum profits
Well, this course is for you
The Course cover these Trading Strategies
Some Important Points to Keep in mind
Strategy 1: Heiken Ashi Candles
Strategy 2: Moving Average and Price
Strategy 3: 3 Moving Averages
Strategy 4: Moving Average Histogram
Strategy 5: Moving Average Support and Resistence
Strategy 6: Moving Average Crossovers
Strategy 7: CM Multiframe Moving Averages
Strategy 8: Squeeze Momentum
Strategy 9: WaveTrend Oscillator
Strategy 10: The Magical Fibonacci
Strategy 11: Renko Charts
Strategy 12: RSI and Stochastic Oscillator
Strategy 13: Parabolic SAR and Awesome Oscillator
Strategy 14: Fisher Transform
Strategy 15: MACD Strategy
This is an awesome flagship course which means you get:
- Hours and hours of video based lessons.
- Lifetime access to the course
- Ability to participate in online discussions to share ideas with other students and get answers to your questions from the instructor who will answer every question.
- Ask questions directly of the instructor and every one of those will also be answered.
Disclaimer Note: This course is for educational and informational purposes only. There will be no recommending of any particular investments such as a particular stock or mutual fund. The Sample Stocks used in the course are for educational purpose only and we do not imply or give a buy or sell call on any of the stocks. The Instructor will have no liability related directly or indirectly to any loss or damage.
Also you don't want to miss the promotional video. Have a go!
So, what are you waiting for? Let's learn together. .
Prerequisites:
- This course is for anyone who is eager to learn investing from scratch
- There are no prerequisites but having a finance background is definitely an edge
Target Students:
- Course is perfect for 9 - 5 working employees who are seeking best strategies to invest in a stock market
- Excellent for people who are willing to Grow their investments in time
- This is course is NOT for investors who wants to know the MAGIC FORMULA for becoming rich overnight
- The course is on technical analysis and Trading Strategies. Any investor who is looking for fundamental analysis should consider looking at MY other courses
At the End of the course, students would be able to:
- Have complete understanding and confidence when to buy and sell at the optimal entries and exits
- Master the concept of trading strategies available for an investor
- Use two or more indicators to identify the best entry and exit points
- Lifetime access to Technical Analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and Financial Markets course allows you to apply and learn the concepts anytime you want
What are the requirements?
- This course is for anyone who is eager to learn investing from scratch
- There is no prerequisites but having an understanding of reading charts is definitely an edge
What am I going to get from this course?
- Have complete understanding and confidence when investing in the Stock Market.
- Learn 20+ Day Trading Strategies to Maximize Gains and Minimize Losses
- Learn to read Charts using Heikin Ashi Candles
- Learn Trading with Trendlines, oscillators and momentum indicators
- Learn the power of using Combination of 2 and more Technical Indicators
- Learn the astonishing results using Fibonnaci Golden Areas
What is the target audience?
- Course is perfect for 9 - 5 working employees who are seeking best strategies to invest in a stock market
- Excellent for people who are willing to Grow their investments in time
- This is course is NOT for investors who wants to know the MAGIC FORMULA for becoming rich overnight
- The course is on Technical analysis. Any investor who is looking for Fundamental Analysis should consider looking at other courses