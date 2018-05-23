Best Trading Strategies

"An Investment in knowledge pays the best interest" - Benjamin Franklin

"Someone's sitting in the shade today, because someone planted a tree a long time ago" - Warren Buffett

Are you tired of your 9 - 5 job?

Are you having trouble managing your expenses and paying your tuition fees?

Are you looking for options to grow your savings?

Are you looking for Trading strategies that can make your investments grow with minimum losses and maximum profits

Well, this course is for you

The Course cover these Trading Strategies

Some Important Points to Keep in mind

Strategy 1: Heiken Ashi Candles

Strategy 2: Moving Average and Price

Strategy 3: 3 Moving Averages

Strategy 4: Moving Average Histogram

Strategy 5: Moving Average Support and Resistence

Strategy 6: Moving Average Crossovers

Strategy 7: CM Multiframe Moving Averages

Strategy 8: Squeeze Momentum

Strategy 9: WaveTrend Oscillator

Strategy 10: The Magical Fibonacci

Strategy 11: Renko Charts

Strategy 12: RSI and Stochastic Oscillator

Strategy 13: Parabolic SAR and Awesome Oscillator

Strategy 14: Fisher Transform

Strategy 15: MACD Strategy

This is an awesome flagship course which means you get:

Hours and hours of video based lessons.

Lifetime access to the course

Ability to participate in online discussions to share ideas with other students and get answers to your questions from the instructor who will answer every question.

Ask questions directly of the instructor and every one of those will also be answered.

Disclaimer Note: This course is for educational and informational purposes only. There will be no recommending of any particular investments such as a particular stock or mutual fund. The Sample Stocks used in the course are for educational purpose only and we do not imply or give a buy or sell call on any of the stocks. The Instructor will have no liability related directly or indirectly to any loss or damage.

Also you don't want to miss the promotional video. Have a go!

So, what are you waiting for? Let's learn together. .

Prerequisites:

This course is for anyone who is eager to learn investing from scratch

There are no prerequisites but having a finance background is definitely an edge

Target Students:

Course is perfect for 9 - 5 working employees who are seeking best strategies to invest in a stock market

Excellent for people who are willing to Grow their investments in time

This is course is NOT for investors who wants to know the MAGIC FORMULA for becoming rich overnight

for investors who wants to know the MAGIC FORMULA for becoming rich overnight The course is on technical analysis and Trading Strategies. Any investor who is looking for fundamental analysis should consider looking at MY other courses

At the End of the course, students would be able to:

Have complete understanding and confidence when to buy and sell at the optimal entries and exits

Master the concept of trading strategies available for an investor

available for an investor Use two or more indicators to identify the best entry and exit points

Lifetime access to Technical Analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and Financial Markets course allows you to apply and learn the concepts anytime you want











