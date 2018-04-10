Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

Stay informed of the key economic events





Tuesday, April 10th

The EUR/USD pair remains directionless today, consolidating yesterday’s gains in the region of its 4-day highs, marked at 1.2330 spot. Yesterday the pair managed to break through the level of 1.2300 on the back of broad weakness of the US dollar, as Friday’s NFP was still weighing the greenback. However, the pair stalled its upside rally, as broad risk appetite came to the fore today following recent comments of the Chinese President, where the head of government urged the US for a dialog, pledging to strengthen intellectual property rights that was one of Mr.Trump’s main complaints. Also Mr.Xi was talking about widening access to market and expanding imports, which significantly weakened market concerns of a US-China trade war, while lending some pressure on the common currency. In the data space, today the economic calendar will bring us only the US PPI report, so broad market trend will remain as the key determinant for the pair this Tuesday.

The AUD/USD pair performed notable bullish rally in Asia, having refreshed its 2-week highs on the level of 0.7738. On Tuesday, the market witnessed another wave of risk-on sentiment after much-awaited China’s President Xi Jinping’s speech, where he showed intension to use softer approach in resolving the US-China conflict to avoid a potential trade war. Taking into account recent developments around the US-China conflict, which have eased markets talks of a trade war, the pair mostly ignored weak data from the Australian economy and kept its bullish tone. In the day ahead, the US will release PPI report, while markets will continue to digest recent comments of China’s President, thus forming further market trend.

The USD/JPY pair trades with a bullish tone, keeping its positions above the level of 107.00. Today improved risk appetite remains the key driving theme across the market, as China’s President has finally delivered his comments on the US-China conflict. According to Mr.Xi's statement, China is not a supporter of further aggravation of the trade conflict, therefore the Chinese government will strive to create a multilateral trading system, as well as free trade terms. These comments have reduced the odds of further escalation of a trade war and lifted appetite for risky assets, thus sending the yen lower against its major rivals. Looking ahead, nothing much is scheduled in the data calendar for this Tuesday, so market participants will continue to digest recent developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict.

The NZD/USD pair follows widespread trend this Tuesday, which was underpinned by increased risk appetite across the market. The pair continues to trade at a profit for the third day in a row, having refreshed its monthly highs on the level of 0.7340, following recent comments of China's President Xi Jinping, who showed soft stance on the US-China trade angst. Earlier in Asia, President Xi Jinping showed his alternative vision of further trade relationship with the US, urging for a dialog rather than confrontation and trade restrictions. These comments from Chinese side have significantly eased fears of a potential trade war between the US and China, thus boosting the demand for higher-yielding assets, such as the Kiwi. Today only the US PPI report is due for release, so better demand for risky assets will continue to form pair’s further trajectory during this trading session.

Major events of the day:

US PPI – 15.30 (GMT +3)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.2233 R. 1.2373

USDJPY S. 106.26 R. 107.44

GBPUSD S. 1.4038 R. 1.4210

USDCHF S. 0.9528 R. 0.9626

AUDUSD S. 0.7629 R. 0.7745

NZDUSD S. 0.7232 R. 0.7362

USDCAD S. 1.2601 R. 1.2865

The best conditions for making a start on STP only at Forex.ee! Register an account now and feel the difference from the first trade!

Your European ECN-broker,

Forex.ee