ATcl - unlimited features for your programs

I am glad to present you the ATcl v1 beta library - Tcl interpreter for MT4. Unlimited possibilities for expanding and integrating MT4 programs



The ATcl library provides a compact API for the full use of Tcl:



ALL Tcl features are available

You can use in any MQL program: script, indicator or expert

in one program multiple interpreters can be used, including Safe

simple conversion of Mql data types to Tcl objects and back. ( string, long, double)

similarly supported arrays and Mql series

management of Tcl objects - creation, deletion, duplication, obtaining of nested elements

creating, reading, installing, and deleting variables and hashes for Tcl

execution of Tcl scripts and procedures

OOP design - library represented by class

It's easy to install - just unpack the archive

simple - simple scripting language

portable - the developed scripts and algorithms you can use in any system (Windows, Linux, Android and others)

event driven - internal event model

object orientation - all the features of modern OOP

threading - you can use all the features of multithreaded programming - system threads, mutexes, conditional variables, shared variables with the possibility of permanent storage.

virtual file system - transparent access to zip, tar, ftp, webdav as a file system

database - the unified interface tdbc and sqlite are included in the tcl kernel. PostresSQL, MySQL, MonetDB, Oracle and any ODBC databases are actively supported.

networking - client / server: tcp, http, mail, websocket, zmq. Almost any protocols and services that you may need.

cryptography - checksums, electronic signatures, crypto hashes. Symmetric and asymmetrical encryption. Support for public key infrastructure, TLS, SASL

windows - tools for working in windows - registry, DDE, COM client / server, ldap client

tcllib - The standard Tcl library provides additional features (software tools, word processing, math and statistics and much more)

c / c ++ - The TinyC compiler is part of the libraries, and the Critcl package allows you to use the C / C ++ system compiler (vc, gcc, clang). Modules and functions can be compiled and used "on the fly"

most known - many libraries and systems provide the Tcl API, you can easily use them in your programs



The ATcl library is provided free of charge, without guarantees and does not limit you in its use, but you can support the project not only with a kind word







through paypal http://paypal.me/nektomk or another way on the project page http://luxtrade.tk/en:atcl:start possible ways of development:



static distr - an ATcl distribution that does not require the installation of Tcl, that is, fully including the interpreter, libraries and packages

oem service - system of protection and distribution of your programs together with ATcl

mql callback - emulation of MQL counts from Tcl scripts

tk gui is a full-fledged GUI for your programs

mql5 port - porting ATcl to MQL5

ATcl ++, ATcl # - ATcl libraries for C ++, C #. With the identical interface, for unification of MQL and other your projects



Also you can order the extension of your programs using the ATcl capabilities



