EURUSD. 15.01.2018
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD. 15.01.2018

15 January 2018, 20:20
Realtrade Analytics
Realtrade Analytics
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15.01.2018

EURUSD


Euro managed to sustain advance at the start of this week where market managed to hit target 1.2220 and broke above.

Intraday levels showing support at 1.2240 and 1.2180 where as long as market holding above one of those supports more advance toward 1.2335 and maybe 1.2500 may hit the market as we see over the chart.

Below 1.2180 more drop to re-test 1.2100 may hit the market.

 Support    Resistance
Level 1     1.2240    1.2335
Level 21.2180    1.2420
Level 31.2100    1.2500


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