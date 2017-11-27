Daily economic digest from Forex.ee

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Monday, November 27th

The EUR/USD pair caught fresh bids in early Europe after brief consolidation phase and now is trading near its 2-month highs, marked in the region of 1.1950. Seems that euro bulls are still holding the pair under its control, extending pair’s positive rally for the fifth consecutive session. Recent upside trend of the pair could be explained be broad weakness of the US dollar, triggered by dovish comments of Fed members in regard to the weaker inflation on the last FOMC meeting. Moreover, the pair received additional bullish impetus, following positive headlines from the German political field, saying that Chancellor A.Merkel’s CDU party is ready to form the government with Social Democratic Party of Germany, thus leaving behind the political drama, which was weighing the common currency. Nothing much is scheduled in the EU data calendar, while the US will publish new home sales data, which is the only important release of this Monday, so broad market trend will remain as a key driving factor for the pair during this trading session.

The USD/JPY pair failed to keep its Friday’s moderate recovery from 2-month lows and came under renewed selling pressure in Asia, losing the most part of its previous gains. The main reason of pair’s retreat remains prevalent risk-off sentiments, which are supporting the demand for the safe-haven assets, such as the yen. Moreover, subdued price dynamics of the US dollar, which are still being weighed by recent dovish FOMC minutes, also did little to support the pair at the first trading session of this week. Looking ahead, today we have pretty quiet data session, as the US will publish only new home sales numbers, so the pair will continue to follow broad market mood to determine its further trajectory.

The AUD/USD pair corrects higher after slight retreat, seen in Asia, on the back of weaker sentiments, surrounding the US dollar. Negative dynamics of the greenback is a key determinant across the market on Monday. The main reason of broad US dollar weakness remains the release of dovish FOMC meeting minutes, which showed some concerns amid Fed members regarding low inflation growth pace. However, further recovery of the pair may appear capped on the back of prevailing risk-off moods and soft sentiments on the commodity market, which are negatively affecting the Aussie. On the data front, today the US will release data from the housing market, which will bring fresh trading opportunities during the NA session, while widespread market mood will remain as a key determinant for the pair during this day.

The BTC/USD pair do not stops to amaze markets, having moved its all-time records to the level of 9760.00. There was no clear catalyst for pair’s recent rally, however, markets believe that the upsurge of the most popular cryptocurrency is associated with increased volumes of speculative trading on crypto-exchanges and the entrance of institutional investors across the world. Next important barrier for Bitcoin remains the resistance level of 10000$, which is expected to be taken in the near future. By the moment of writing the BTC/USD pair was trading at 9665.00, while Bitcoin total market capitalization exceeded the mark of 162 billion USD, by the data available at coinmarketcap.com.

The main events of the day:

US New Home Sales – 11.00 (GMT +2)

Support and resistance levels for the major currency pairs:

EURUSD S. 1.1793 R. 1.2009

USDJPY S. 110.97 R. 111.87

GBPUSD S. 1.3241 R. 1.3403

USDCHF S. 0.9754 R. 0.9844

AUDUSD S. 0.7591 R. 0.7643

NZDUSD S. 0.6831 R. 0.6911

USDCAD S. 1.2656 R. 1.2770

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