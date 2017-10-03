Forex Research and Expert Advisor Development Challenge

Long time We don't have time to post something for the blog. But don't think the business is gone. No, it is really nice. And lots of research and keep researching with Best Team. It also a great challenge to find out creative talent or programmer who will work for us. There are many programmers in the world. But most are not quality as we need. Even they have 5 to 10 years experienced in programming with MT4. Because something we are making which never seen in the forex world!. Even forex company meta trader almost don't have a solution. We are tying to send some screenshot. So you get the idea. Not only that, our thinking also very complex.This way people never make ea development. As we see we earn great money and helping people. But still we need solution what we want. Until solution we keep continue for development investment. But guaranteed it must have solution after a research and development done. Remember again and again Forex is the only future business until the World Wide Bank and Stock Trading company involve with it. But it is also true very challenging situation due to broker changing multiple rule etc. So we research hard to find the best solution to protect everyone fund. No matter who invests and how. But we have guaranteed solution. So keep moving.