FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 SEPTEMBER

EUR/USD reached the level of 1.21 on Friday and today moved down to the area of 1.2015 and can test the resistance of 1.20.



USD/JPY returned to the range above the level of 108.00 and tested a maximum in the area of 108.54 at the beginning of the day.



USD/CHF came close to the resistance of 0.95 after the falling to the lows at 0.9421 on Friday. This dynamics look like a nice correction, which can end very quickly.

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