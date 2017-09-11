FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 SEPTEMBER
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 11 SEPTEMBER

11 September 2017, 13:27
Real Trade
Real Trade
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EUR/USD reached the level of 1.21 on Friday and today moved down to the area of 1.2015 and can test the resistance of 1.20.

USD/JPY returned to the range above the level of 108.00 and tested a maximum in the area of 108.54 at the beginning of the day.

USD/CHF came close to the resistance of 0.95 after the falling to the lows at 0.9421 on Friday. This dynamics look like a nice correction, which can end very quickly.


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