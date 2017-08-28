FOREX FORECAST FOR 28 AUGUST

EUR/USD today updated the maximum of January 2015, by reaching the level of 1.1958. Now the pair is consolidating in the area of 1.1935.



GBP/USD tested the area above 1.2900 for a short time, but adjusted to 1.2880 by the middle of the trading session in Asia.



USD/JPY consolidates near the key support of 109.00. In general, the dynamics of the dollar remains downward, but in the short term there is already a certain weakness of the bears.

Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org