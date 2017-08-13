(13 AUGUST 2017)The week ahead: Europe GDP data, Canada inflation

Next week's key releases start with Chinese data on Monday, followed by GDP data from Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The focus should be on whether the generally solid global economic momentum remains in place. The releases of monetary policy meeting minutes from Australia, the US and Eurozone will also be important for CIO's House View currency positions.





CIO expects a cautious RBA to keep the AUD in check. A gradual Fed tightening and an ECB considering asset purchase tapering should keep EUR supported against USD.





Furthermore, CIO will closely watch inflation data out of Sweden and Canada. Both will be key inputs for the September meetings of their respective central banks. A hawkish turn in monetary policy should support both the CAD and the SEK over the coming months.





Last but not least, the latest British labor market report will be released on Wednesday. This should give insights into how the UK economy is coping with Brexit-related uncertainty.

(By UBS)