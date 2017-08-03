FOREX FORECAST FOR 3 AUGUST

GBP/USD



According to most forecasts, today the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will lower the inflation forecast for this year and will vote in favor of maintaining rates at the current level. Most likely, MPC will not raise rates this year due to low rates of economic growth.



Technically GBP/USD is overvalued at the current levels and remains in a small short position with a target of $ 1.2971.

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