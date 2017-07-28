FOREX FORECAST FOR 28 JULY
Analytics & Forecasts

FOREX FORECAST FOR 28 JULY

28 July 2017, 13:30
Real Trade
Real Trade
0
138

AUD/USD

Yesterday the Australian dollar tested the level of 0.8065, and today it is already trading by 100 points lower, in the narrow range near the 0.7960.

Failure to gain a foothold above 0.80 weakens the bulls’ position, but as long as the pair holds above 0.7940, they still have a chance to recover.

A break below the mentioned support will show that the pair has formed the top and is ready for a deeper downward correction.


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