FOREX FORECAST FOR 27 JULY

AUD/USD



The Australian dollar has updated two-year highs today, by testing the level of 0.8065. Traders are selling the dollar across the market on reaction to the results of the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee.



Another reason for growth came from China, where industrial profits has been published. In June, it grew by 19.1% y/y after growing by 16.7% in May. A good sign for the Australian economy, which is highly depends on exports to this country.

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