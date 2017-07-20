FOREX FORECAST FOR 20 JULY

AUD/USD



According to a Labor market report published today in Australia, the unemployment rate in the country remained the same - 5.6%, while the economy created 14K job places.



The Australian dollar quickly updated the highs in the area of ​​0.7990. However, it did not reach the key resistance of 0.80. The upward movement quickly faded away, giving the way for traders to take profit.



The Australian dollar went down to intraday lows at 0.7926. The currency can still test the support level of 0.79, but according to the technical movement it is unlikely to fall lower.

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