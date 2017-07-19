FOREX FORECAST FOR 19 JULY

AUD/USD



Yesterday RBA released meeting minutes that changed the subjective opinion of the market regarding the future of the monetary policy in Australia and helped the Australian dollar to gain a foothold above the resistance of 0.79 and increase the chances of growth to 0.80. Moreover, the currency continued to grow today.



AUD/USD rose by 0.1% today and is currently trading at the level of 0.7925, while the longer it holds above the 0.79, the more chances it has to test the level of 0.80.

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