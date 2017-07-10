FOREX FORECAST FOR 10 JULY

EUR/USD



The pair is trying to return to the area above 1.14 and, most likely, European players will provide it with the necessary upward stimulus. Data published on Friday showed the employment growth above projected values, which helped the dollar strengthen throughout whole of the market. From a technical point of view the EUR/USD feels better higher the support level of 1.1300/1.1285. However, on the way up resistance is expected at the level of 1.1445. This is the maximum of 2017, reached on June 30. And further - 1.1500.



USD/JPY



The most important event of the Asian session was the speech of the head of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda. He noted that the economy is growing, but incentives are still needed. The pair overcame the resistance in the area of 114.00 and tested a maximum at 114.27.

Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org