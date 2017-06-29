FOREX FORECAST FOR 29 JUNE

GBP/USD

The British pound is growing today. The currency rose in price by 0.4%. The local resistance 1.30 is already seen, followed by May highs at 1.3040. Macroeconomic calendar for the UK is empty today, so we focus on the dollar. Most likely, the pound will not be able to stay long beyond the mentioned resistance zone.



AUD/USD

The pair has also risen 0.4% today mainly due to the positive dynamics of commodity futures on the Chinese stock market. Macroeconomic statistics for Australia gave the optimism for traders. The number of job vacancies grew by 11% in May, and new home sales grew by 1.1% compared to the previous month.

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