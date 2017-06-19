FOREX FORECAST FOR 19 JUNE

NZD/USD



The pair tried to test the resistance of 0.7300 again after the good data on consumer confidence and PMI indexes. Today the rate of the New Zealand currency against the US dollar has risen by 0.4%, however, it is unlikely that NZD/USD will move beyond the 0.7300. This week all are waiting the meeting of Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and considering the weak data on GDP for the first quarter it is unlikely to expect decisive actions from the regulator.



GBP/USD



A set of terrorist attacks in the UK, a fire in a high-rise building, all this after a failed parliamentary election… in these circumstances it is difficult to imagine that the pound will be able to find the strength for growth. Local resistance is 1.2800. The currency has been unsuccessfully trying to rise higher for the fourth day, but every time it rolls to the middle of the range 1.2800-1.2700. The nearest key support is 1.2660, after it - 1.25.





Follow us on our Website, Facebook or Twitter

Real Trade Client Support

E-mail: info@realtrader.org



