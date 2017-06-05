FOREX FORECAST FOR 5 JUNE

AUD/USD



The pair returned to the area above 0.7400 last week and today continues to move upward. Technically the ceiling for the upward correction of AUD/USD is 0.7500 and only if it gains a foothold above 0.7460.



GBP/USD



Pound is falling reluctantly, but sooner in the overall trend towards strengthening the dollar. The reaction on the news related to the upcoming elections and Brexit usually is more intense. Whatever, the voting will take place on Thursday this week. Until then the pound will be in a narrow range with the upper line in the area of ​​1.2890/1.2900 and with local support in the area of ​​last week's lows of 1.2769.





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