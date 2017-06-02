FOREX FORECAST FOR 2 JUNE

AUD/USD



Australian and New Zealand dollars rose today about 0.25% against the dollar. AUD/USD is approaching the resistance level of 0.7400. Let's see if it is able to finish the week above this significant level. If not, we expect it at the May lows in the area of 0.7329.



USD/JPY



The Japanese currency is weakening. USD/JPY is now trading at 111.60 with a target to resistance level at 112.00. A breakthrough and a weekly close above this level could trigger a further upward correction to the area of 113.00/10.

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