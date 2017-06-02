FOREX FORECAST FOR 2 JUNE

0
115
AUD/USD
Australian and New Zealand
dollars rose today about 0.25% against the dollar. AUD/USD is approaching the
resistance level of 0.7400. Let's see if it is able to finish the week above
this significant level. If not, we expect it at the May lows in the area of 0.7329.
USD/JPY
The Japanese currency is weakening. USD/JPY is now trading at 111.60 with a target to resistance level at 112.00. A breakthrough and a weekly close above this level could trigger a further upward correction to the area of 113.00/10.
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