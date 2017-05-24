FOREX FORECAST FOR 24 MAY

AUD/USD

The pair is falling among the major currencies, it lost 0.4%. It tests the area of local support zone of 0.7450/40 and can move down further, as the negative sentiment is strengthened due to unfavorable data on activity in the construction sector in Australia.

EUR/USD

Regarding yesterday’s highs the pair lost almost 100 pips and now is trading in the area of 1.1172, while the pressure of sellers is still presents. The nearest support is 1.1160/50, next — 1.1100.





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