FOREX FORECAST FOR 22 MAY

EUR/USD

The pair descended below the level of 1.12 and since then has been moving in a narrow range. The euro crossed two significant levels last week, however the downward movement will be limited by the growth of the euro paired with the pound.

GPB/USD

Dollar sales on Friday helped the pound to gain a foothold in the area above 1.30, but today the currency started the day with a bearish gap losing 0.3% at the opening. The pair tested a minimum in the area of 1.2973 and attempts to return to the area above 1.30 were unsuccessful.

USD/JPY

The pair started at 111.02 and reached the resistance in the area of 111.60 by the middle of the session in Tokyo. This area is holding back further growth.





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