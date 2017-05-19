FOREX FORECAST FOR 19 MAY

AUD/USD

Yesterday the pair tested a maximum of 0.7487, but quickly returned to the 0.7400. Today it is unlikely to achieve significant success. The nearest resistance zone is already in the area of 0.7450.

USD/JPY

The pair tested the lows in the area of 111.11, but returned to the middle of the range 112.00-111.00. In the short term the pair is locked in the range as movement to the lower border attracts buyers, but in the area of 111.60 already the sellers is waiting.





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