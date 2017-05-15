FOREX FORECAST FOR 15 MAY

USD/JPY

The dollar is falling today in almost all currency pairs except the yen. The USD/JPY returned to the middle of the range of 113.00-114.00 after testing intraday lows in the area of 113.15 mainly due to decrease of U.S. government bond prices on the Friday session.

AUD/USD

The pair rose above an important resistance of 0.7400 and probably will end the session positively for the fourth consecutive day. Despite the positive dynamics the Australian currency has little chance to rise steadily in the medium and long term.





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