FOREX FORECAST FOR 2 MAY

EUR/JPY

The pair rose to the level of 122.40 and is ready to test the resistance of 122.50/60, which stopped the pair's growth in mid-March. It is followed by January highs and the even more important resistance zone of 123.00/10.

GBP/JPY

The pair tested the high of January at 144.62, but is not yet ready to move on. The British currency is now going through hard times and in combination with technical factors it is holding back the upward dynamics of the pair.





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