FOREX FORECAST FOR 7 APRIL

USD/JPY

After the news about the airstrikes on Syria, the pair fell to the lows in the area of 110.13, but quickly recovered above 110.50 levels. This suggests that Forex traders don’t see reasons to worry yet and are ready to wait for further news before making any decisions.

European currencies such as the Pound and the Euro remain in narrow ranges. Swiss franc also up slightly against the dollar and even fell slightly against the euro.





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