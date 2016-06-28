Forex.ee: Daily economic news digest

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Tuesday, June 28th

GBP/USD is in a bullish mood today. The pair has recovered some part of its losses and stepped over the level of 1.33 back from lows last seen 31 year ago as risk-on sentiments are gathering momentum this Tuesday. Today traders will closely watch for EU Leaders Summit due later today, where summit participants will discuss further steps of “Brexit” development. Yesterday, speaking in Parliament Prime Minister of the UK D.Cameron said that another referendum is not planned. Moreover, today the pair will gain additional impetus from US GDP and CB Consumer Confidence due later this day. At the moment the pair is trading at 1.3277 with todays support and resistance levels located at 1,2954 and 1,3390.

NZD/USD managed to take solid recovery finding fresh bids at 0.70 level. The pair erases majority of its Mondays losses on the back of oil price rally with broad based US dollars weakness as American currency is performing corrective price moves across the board. Today traders will focus their attention on US GDP data with CB Consumer Confidence, while EU Economic Summit also will be closely watched for fresh cues about “Bresxit”. At the moment the pair is trading at 0.7078 with strong upbeat momentum. Todays support and resistance levels for the pair are located at 0.7047 and 0.7138.

USD/CHF is trading with slight bullish mood, as risk appetite is getting stronger today. However, the pair failed to hold above the level of 0.98 yesterday, as traders remain cautious as implications of “Brexit” are still influencing the market. Next of note for the major remains US GDP data with CB Consumer Confidence scheduled later this day. Currently the pair is trading at 0.9783 with todays support and resistance located at 0.9677 and 0.9812.

EUR/USD has consolidated its positions above the level of 1.10. Shared currency remains in a bid tone today on the back of US dollars weakness as traders are performing profit-taking actions this Tuesday, after recent sharp rally related to “Brexit”. Moving forward, now traders attention shifts to EU Economic Summit with upcoming US macro releases, which includes GDP data and CB Consumer Confidence. At the moment the pair is trading at 1.1075 spot with todays support and resistance levels located at 1.0975 and 1.1139.

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