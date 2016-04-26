FxWirePro: South Korean Won Holds Steady Despite Lower Than expected GDP Data

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1149 levels.

is currently trading around 1149 levels. It made intraday high at 1150 and low at 1148 levels.

South Korea’s Q1 GDP growth declined to 0.4 % (forecast 0.5 %) vs previous 0.7 %. In addition South Korea’s Q1 GDP growth y/y decreased to 2.7 % (forecast 2.7 %) vs previous 3.1 %.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, reversal from 1153 tests key supports at 1142/1135/1126/1121/1115/1101 marks respectively.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and confirms bearish trend.



We prefer to take long position in USD/KRW only above 1153, stop loss 1142 and target 1168/1172 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









