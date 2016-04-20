Yen Continues to Correlate with Stocks - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank noted the continued correlation between stocks and the Yen.



Key Quotes:



The Nikkei gained strongly yesterday and managed to buck the trend of mixed to weaker global stocks with a modest gain overnight.



Given that USD/JPY has generally tracked the directional influence of the equity market closely in the past few months, gains should help underpin USD/JPY (assuming no broader or deeper risk aversion trends develop today).



Japan reported a slightly lower than expected trade surplus for March earlier (JPY755bn versus 834.6bn expected)."



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