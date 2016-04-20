Is Another Market Dip Coming?

Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated, expects another market dip prior to the end of the first half of this year. He thinks a dip will range between 5% and 8% at some point over the next two months. Orlando attributes this projection to slowing economic growth, soft first quarter earnings, and the potential for another slide in oil prices.

First quarter revenues are expected to show a year-over-year revenue decline between 1% and 2%, and earnings are expected to show a decline between 8% and 9%. Additionally, the The Federal Resrve Bank of Atlanta recently downgraded its first quarter growth expectation to 0.1% from 0.4%. Another factor at play is an election year, which historically has not been a positive for markets, especially when there is ... READ MORE