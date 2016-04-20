USD/TRY Testing 2.80 on CBRT Decision

The Turkish Lira is sharply appreciating vs. the greenback today, now dragging USD/TRY to multi-day lows around 2.80.



USD/TRY lower post-CBRT



The pair has seen its downside accelerated after the Turkish central bank (CBRT) has lowered its Marginal Funding Rate by 50 bp to 10.0%, in line with expectations, while both the Borrowing Rate and the One-Week Repo Rate remained unchanged at 7.25% and 7.50%, respectively.



In the meantime, spot navigates 2-week lows near the critical support at 2.80 the figure, against the backdrop of USD/EM-dynamics, domestic political effervescence and geopolitical risks.



USD/TRY key levels



At the moment the pair is losing 0.60% at 2.8140 facing the next support at 2.8020 (2016 low Apr.4) followed by 2.7540 (low Nov.2 2015) and then 2.6240 (monthly low Jul.14 2015). On the other hand, a surpass of 2.8407 (20-day sma) would aim for 2.8720 (high Apr.14) and finally 2.8889 (55-day sma).



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)









