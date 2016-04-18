FxWirePro: Nikkei 225 Faces Strong Resistance at 16600, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance - 17000

The index has opened gap down today morning after making a high of 16926 yesterday .It is currently trading around 16336.Short term trend is slightly weak as long as resistance 16600 (200 day 4H MA) holds.

The index major resistance is around 16600 and any break above will take the index to next level 17000/17300/17600/17878 (29th Jan 2016)

On the lower side minor support is around 16200 (Cloud bottom) and break below will drag the index down till 16000/15750 (cloud top) in short term.

Short term weakness can be seen only below 15000.



It is good to sell on rallies around 16600 with SL around 17000 for the TP of 16000/15700.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









