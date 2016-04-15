ASX200 Trades Well Above 5100, Jump Till 5200 Is Possible

Major resistance - 5130

ASX200 has broken major resistance 5130 and jumped till 5144 at the time of writing. It is currently trading at 5143.

Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 5065 holds.On the higher side any break above 5130 will take the index to 5165/5200/5225.

Any break below major support 5065 will drag the index down till 5020/4960/4920/4900 in short term.The minor support is around 5050. â€‹

Overall trend reversal will happen only if it closes above 5200.Break above targets 5275/5300.



It is good to buy at dips around 5100 with SL around 5065 for the TP of 5165/5200





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









