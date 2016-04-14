Steady Return and Protection of Money Management

Our automated trading system called "Moon", which also gives its name to our trading signal, arises from the need to find a valid operational tool that generates a steady return over time without jeopardizing the initial capital.

In fact, special attention was given to money management, this aspect has enabled us to develop a stable and reliable trading strategy that generates a low Drawdown unlike so many other signals that burn the trading accounts of people who copy those signals.

Moreover our automated trading system performs a limited number of operations on the market, using fixed Stop Loss and Trailing Stop, all this always to guarantee a low DD and low loss.

are three the signals available, designed for trading accounts with different initial deposit:

Moon: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 500

size range: from 0.10 to 0.30 lots



Pluto: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 1000

size range: from 0.20 to 0.40 lots



Eris: For accounts with a minimum deposit € 2000

size range: 0.30 to 0.50 lots



For more information visit our page: https://www.facebook.com/Trading-Room-31-338866186298943/

For live monitoring Moon: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/154263

Trading Strategy Stable and Reliable !!!



Constant profit !!!