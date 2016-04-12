The meeting yesterday was very positive for the Gold, and am pleased to recall us, which reached the targets set out last week. Now the price to $ 1,250 area, reached by a great extension we keep it as a first support level. Hard to think that there is a settling around these values.



So we expect today were a possible extension to $ 1,260 and then a phase of reflection that could last for a couple of days. A constant close above $ 1,260, it would push to think that could go on the attack of $ 1,300