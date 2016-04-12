0
93
The
meeting yesterday was very positive for the Gold, and am pleased to
recall us, which reached the targets set out last week. Now the price to $ 1,250 area, reached by a great extension we keep it as a first support level. Hard to think that there is a settling around these values.
So we expect today were a possible extension to $ 1,260 and then a phase of reflection that could last for a couple of days. A constant close above $ 1,260, it would push to think that could go on the attack of $ 1,300These days have been made public some important reports that have photographed the gold market. But this market has its rules that although at first seem insignificant, in contrast enclose a special charm that probably only those who work in these markets manage to understand it thoroughly. For example, gold is rooted in Indian culture and this metal is a key part of their economic system. The current government has tried, and continues to do so, to convince his fellow citizens to invest in "paper gold" rather than in the physical. But without achieving the desired results: in this regard see the latest three-day strike, called by All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation.
If we think that every year in India there are more than 15 million marriages and 50% of the gold imported is intended for spouses. In addition, India has a current population of 1.28 billion, growing rapidly, of which about 50% are under 25 and 65% under 35, you can remotely imagine how large the flow of metal traveling at a time of that country.