FXWIREPRO: USD/ZAR Remains supported Just Above 14.64, a Break Below Targets 14.26

USD/ZAR Pair is currently trading at 14.70 marks.

Pair is currently trading at 14.70 marks. It made intraday high at 14.75 and low at 14.68 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral till the time pair holds key support level at 14.64 levels.

Alternatively, current downward trend will drag the parity towards key support level at 14.26/13.91 levels.

On the other side, reversal from 14.64 will take the parity higher towards 14.92/ 15.16 marks respectively.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









