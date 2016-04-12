0
127
FXWIREPRO: USD/ZAR Remains supported Just Above 14.64, a Break Below Targets 14.26
- USD/ZAR Pair is currently trading at 14.70 marks.
- It made intraday high at 14.75 and low at 14.68 levels.
- Intraday bias remains neutral till the time pair holds key support level at 14.64 levels.
- Alternatively, current downward trend will drag the parity towards key support level at 14.26/13.91 levels.
- On the other side, reversal from 14.64 will take the parity higher towards 14.92/ 15.16 marks respectively.
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com