Forex and Binary Options Scam (Part 2)

An industry turning over hundreds of millions of dollars, employing thousands of people, is cynically cheating naive would-be investors worldwide via a range of corrupt practices. It is doing terrible harm to its victims, and it risks doing the same to Israel’s reputation

.. “Google doesn’t make a point of censoring stuff; you can find drugs, you can find steroids, you don’t have to go to the Silk Road. Google indexes the Internet and ranks things where it ranks them.”

Asked why, if this industry allegedly has so many victims, their voices don’t show up higher in Google rankings, Seely says, “the victims aren’t as good at promoting what happened to them as the people in the binary options industry are at promoting the stuff they’re selling.

The victims aren’t all going to each other’s pages” — so each victim’s page would typically have only a low Google ranking.

Seely, who has been battling to raise public awareness of massive search engine manipulation in the locksmith industry — another area, incidentally, where systemic fraud in the United States, with large-scale Israeli involvement, has caused scandal in recent years — adds, “here’s the underlying issue: Is Google safe to use? Or Bing?”

What he’s really asking, when it comes to the binary options industry, is whether searching Google will lead a potential investor who fears being defrauded to the independent, credible and accurate information he is seeking. The answer, it would appear, is no.

Search engine optimization and the secret of success

Over the last decade, Israel earned the nickname “start-up” nation for its high-tech prowess. But not many people are aware that the country is also a global leader in online marketing and search engine optimization (SEO), an expertise it acquired in the “shadow industries” of porn, online gambling and binary options, according to TheTime’s 2014 report on the Israeli Internet industry. That expertise has plainly been applied by fraudulent binary options firms, whose affiliated sites show up high in Google searches — sending unsuspecting and naive clients their way.

Yoni S., an Israeli high-tech entrepreneur and SEO consultant, explains that without effective SEO, a fraudulent local player remains local, defrauding perhaps a few hundred victims in his vicinity. But with the power of Internet marketing, the scammer’s reach can go global.

The Times of Israel sent Google a request for an interview about the manipulation of its search platform by allegedly fraudulent businesses in the binary options industry, but Google did not respond.

What do the police have to say?

The Times of Israel contacted the Israel Police repeatedly to ask them about alleged fraud in the forex and binary options industries. Their answers underlined how law enforcement is struggling to grapple with the soaring, fast-moving challenge of Internet crime.

“If there are investigations going on into fraud, etc., I don’t have information on this. If someone has filed a complaint to the police, then let me know,” Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld replied.

A second police spokesperson, Luba Samri, told The Times of Israel, “We got lost in your question. Please focus it more. Who filed a complaint against whom?”