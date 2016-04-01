FXWIREPRO: Malaysian Ringgit Erases Previous Gain Against US Dollar, Good to Buy on Dips

Pair is currently trading around 3.9033 marks.

It made intraday high at 3.9058 and low at 3.8818 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at 3.8720.

A sustained break below key support will drag the parity down towards 3.8438, 3.8052 marks.

Alternatively, reversal from key support will drag the parity up around 3.9136/3.9303/3.9955 levels.



We prefer to take long position in USD/MYR around 3.9050, stop loss 3.8720 and target 3.9136/ 3.9303 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

