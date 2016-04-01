FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Weak on Risk-Off, Slips Below Strong Trendline Support, Good to Sell Rallies

AUD/JPY under heavy selling pressure in Asia, dented by risk-off across markets.

Selling in the Nikkei 225 which was down over 3%, (adding pressure on Yen crosses).

The pair printed a day low of 85.78 and has since pared some losses to currently trade around 85.92.

Downside has seen breach of strong trendline resistance at 85.98, price action below hourly cloud and 5-DMA support at 85.95.

Stochs and RSI on daily charts are biased lower, price action on hourly converges with momentum indicators.

Immediate resistance and supports are seen at 86.55 and 85.46 (10-DMA) respectively.



Recommendation: Good to sell rallies around 85.90/86, SL: 86.55, TP: 85.60/85.35/85.20





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

