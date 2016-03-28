Small Gains in the U.S. and Concerns in China

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Small increases expected in spending and income. On Monday at 8:30 a.m., the Commerce Department will report new data on personal consumption and income for February. Economists expect a small increase of 0.1 percent in both income and spending, in line with other muted economic data reported recently. In addition, both categories showed big increases in January, so some slowing could be in store. On the other hand, if consumption proved healthier, that would be a good sign for overall economic growth in the first quarter, which ends on Thursday. —Nelson D. Schwartz Janet Yellen may elaborate on ... READ MORE