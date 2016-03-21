Eurozone Current A/c Surplus Falls For Second Month

Eurozone's current account surplus decreased for a second straight month in January, data from the European Central Bank showed Monday.



The seasonally-and-working-day adjusted current account surplus dropped to EUR 25.4 billion from EUR 28.6 billion in December. A year ago, the surplus was EUR 30.1 billion.



As a percentage of GDP, the current account surplus was 3 percent in the 12-month period ending January.



The January current account surplus reflected EUR 27.6 billion surplus for goods, EUR 4.7 billion primary income and EUR 3.6 billion surplus in services trade. These were partly offset by a EUR 10.5 billion deficit in secondary income.





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