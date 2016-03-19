All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Result Forecast AUDJPY of 19.3.2016 19 March 2016, 08:41 Fered Jason 0 81 Results Forecast: +400 PIPS #audjpy Source To add comments, please log in or register Next Week Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - AUD/JPY Analytics & Forecasts 1653 5 13 AUD/JPY Fails to Resist Above 80 Yet Again, Risk-Off Weighs Analytics & Forecasts 195 0 2 AUD/JPY T-89 Pattern Suggesting a Possible Bounce Analytics & Forecasts 211 0 1 AUD/JPY Taps 80.00 Handle after RBA Maintains Status-Quo Analytics & Forecasts 204 0 2 AUD/JPY Recovers to 79.00 from Near-Term Trading Range Support Analytics & Forecasts 205 0 2 AUD/JPY on Free--Fall, 'Risk-Off' Rules Analytics & Forecasts 218 0 1 AUD/JPY Remains a Wild Card Analytics & Forecasts 191 0 2 AUD/JPY Jumps to 79.85, Inching Closer to 80.00 Psychological Mark Analytics & Forecasts 200 0 2 AUD/JPY Bulls in Positive Territory above 100 1HR SMA Analytics & Forecasts 196 0 1 FxWirePro: AUD/JPY Holds Minor Trendline Support at 78.65, Downside to Resume on Break Below Analytics & Forecasts 186 0 2 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 14 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 22 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 37 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 33 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 57 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 49 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB