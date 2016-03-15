5 strange facts about billionaires

0
157
This year, the world’s billionaires clocked in an aggregate net worth of $6.48 trillion, according to the Forbes Billionaires list released this month, with the usual suspects topping the list – including Bill Gates ($75 billion), Inditex ITX, -0.77% founder Amancio Ortega ($67 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway’s BRK.B, -0.66% Warren Buffett ($60.8 billion). But if you look deeper into the numbers, you’ll find some surprises. Marketwatch looked at the new Forbes billionaires list and along with the team at product and price comparison site ... READ MORE