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Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support at 16420, Good to Buy at Dips
- Major support -16420 ( trend line joining 14770 and 15523)
- Major Resistance - 17200
- The index has recovered after making a low of 16493. It is currently trading around 16784.
- The index is facing minor resistance around 16800 and any break above targets 17030/17200.
- On the lower side major support is around 16420 and break below targets around 16200/16000/15500.
- Short term weakness can be seen only below 15500.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com