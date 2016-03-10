Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support at 16420, Good to Buy at Dips

Major support -16420 ( trend line joining 14770 and 15523)

Major Resistance - 17200

The index has recovered after making a low of 16493. It is currently trading around 16784.

The index is facing minor resistance around 16800 and any break above targets 17030/17200.

On the lower side major support is around 16420 and break below targets around 16200/16000/15500.

Short term weakness can be seen only below 15500.

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