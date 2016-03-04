Pivot Points-Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points-Hourly

4 March 2016, 09:32
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Mar 4, 11:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.092971.093931.094461.094891.095421.095851.09681
USD/JPY113.547113.707113.784113.867113.944114.027114.187
GBP/USD1.410241.412851.413831.415461.416441.418071.42068
USD/CHF0.988680.990270.991330.991860.992920.993450.99504
EUR/CHF1.082551.084361.085551.086171.087361.087981.08979
AUD/USD0.734030.735230.735960.736430.737160.737630.73883
USD/CAD1.33991.34091.341481.34191.342481.34291.3439
NZD/USD0.673480.67430.674720.675120.675540.675940.67676
EUR/GBP0.770140.771780.772790.773420.774430.775060.7767
EUR/JPY124.323124.504124.596124.685124.777124.866125.047
GBP/JPY160.341160.76160.933161.179161.352161.598162.017
CHF/JPY114.422114.592114.653114.762114.823114.932115.102
GBP/CHF1.399151.401831.403011.404511.405691.407191.40987
USD/SEK8.495638.512218.517978.528798.534558.545378.56195
USD/NOK8.466958.512228.527578.557498.572848.602768.64803
EUR/AUD1.482161.484361.485241.486561.487441.488761.49096
EUR/CAD1.466391.467861.468761.469331.470231.47081.47227
AUD/CAD0.985430.986870.987820.988310.989260.989750.99119
AUD/JPY83.57983.71683.80383.85383.9483.9984.127
CAD/JPY84.57684.71184.76884.84684.90384.98185.116

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.