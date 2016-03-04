Pivot Points_Daily
Market News

Pivot Points_Daily

4 March 2016, 09:30
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points_Daily

Last Updated: Mar 4, 11:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.068751.080681.088061.092611.099991.104541.11647
USD/JPY111.794112.765113.213113.736114.184114.707115.678
GBP/USD1.380811.3971.407061.413191.423251.429381.44557
USD/CHF0.974920.983950.987820.992980.996851.002011.01104
EUR/CHF1.076051.080731.083521.085411.08821.090091.09477
AUD/USD0.714940.72420.729620.733460.738880.742720.75198
USD/CAD1.321161.331311.335741.341461.345891.351611.36176
NZD/USD0.650750.660840.666360.670930.676450.681020.69111
EUR/GBP0.763540.768020.770150.77250.774630.776980.78146
EUR/JPY121.454122.788123.654124.122124.988125.456126.79
GBP/JPY157.387159.029160.066160.671161.708162.313163.955
CHF/JPY112.325113.343113.939114.361114.957115.379116.397
GBP/CHF1.385291.394521.400041.403751.409271.412981.42221
USD/SEK8.33978.447168.484588.554628.592048.662088.76954
USD/NOK8.353628.48058.523628.607388.65058.734268.86114
EUR/AUD1.466121.477031.48341.487941.494311.498851.50976
EUR/CAD1.435411.44991.459041.464391.473531.478881.49337
AUD/CAD0.96210.972890.978940.983680.989730.994471.00526
AUD/JPY80.94982.13382.84583.31784.02984.50185.685
CAD/JPY83.1998484.39384.80185.19485.60286.403

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.