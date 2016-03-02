Markets Take Another Step Away from the Edge

The angst that characterized the first several weeks of the year continues to dissipate. Major equity markets are extending their two-week recovery into a third week. Immediate concerns about the US falling into a recession have eased. The market have withstood some downward pressure on the Chinese yuan. Late yesterday Moody's cut its outlook for China's credit rating to negative from stable, and this did not cause much of a ripple in the capital markets. In fact, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Composites rallied a more than ...