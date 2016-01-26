Prev Story | Next Story XM Specs EUR/CHF – Slowly Rising To 1.1000



• EUR/CHF has broken hourly resistance at 1.0982 (25/09/2015 high). Hourly support lies at 1.0733 (28/08/2015 low). Expected to test 1.1000.

• In the longer term, the technical structure remains negative as long as prices remain below the resistance at 1.1002 (02/09/2011 low). The ECB's QE programme is likely to cause persistent selling pressures on the euro, which should weigh on EUR/CHF. Supports can be found at 1.0184 (28/01/2015 low) and 1.0082 (27/01/2015 low).

• EUR/USD lies in a short-term downtrend channel. Hourly resistance may be found at 1.1096 (28/10/2015 low) while hourly support can be found at 1.0524 (03/12/2015). ..