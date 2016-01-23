Having Conquered Finance And Pharma, Martin Shkreli Is Basically A Constitutional Law Expert Now

Hedge fund manager turned pharma bro Martin Shkreli has turned again, into a constitutional law scholar. Why? Because Martin Shkreli is a genius… and necessity is the mother of (re)invention. Remember how Congress was hoping to chat with Martin about that one time he gouged the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%? Well, Congress doesn’t use PaperlessPost to invite people over, it uses subpoenas. Martin is currently, like, “between lawyers” so Marint did what Martin Shkreli always does and became an overnight expert on........